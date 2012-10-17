Cops: Shelter Island man drove drunk with child in car

A Shelter Island man was arrested for drunken driving Monday evening and charged under Leandra’s Law after he was caught speeding while intoxicated with his 3-year-old son in the car, Southold Town police said.

Raymond Sanwald, 33, was speeding while driving a 2002 Dodge on Route 48 in Southold about 5 p.m. when he was stopped by police, according to a police report. An officer at the scene found that Mr. Sanwald was intoxicated. His 3-year-old son was in a child seat in the back of the vehicle, police said.

Mr. Sanwald was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and a Leandra’s Law violation. He was taken to police headquarters, processed and held for arraignment, police said.