Cooking Column: Pulled pork & fall vegetables

As autumn approaches, there is a greater demand for heartier dinner fare in my household. We bought a share of a North Fork pig and are fortunate to have flavorful pork throughout the year.

This is a simple dinner to prepare. I subscribe to the Sang Lee CSA and all of the vegetables were part of the weekly subscription. (For those who want to stay closer to home, Sylvester Manor also has a CSA subscription.)

Pulled pork with scallion pancakes and Napa cabbage

Serves 6.

Pulled pork

4 pounds pork roast (bone-in preferred)

Salt and pepper

2 cups ketchup

2 cups chili sauce

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

4 tablespoons vinegar

3 teaspoons oregano

1 teaspoon cumin

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

3 teaspoons Tabasco sauce

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Pat dry and season pork with salt and pepper. Place in baking pan and brown in oven, 15 minutes on each side; remove and drain off fat.

Mix all other ingredients; place the roast in a slow cooker, pouring sauce over it to coat. Set timer for 8 hours. When done, remove roast and set aside. Pour sauce into saucepan and reduce to a thick consistency. Pull pork apart and serve with thickened sauce.

Scallion pancakes

4 teaspoons sea or kosher salt

6 medium potatoes

One half-stick butter

1/2 cup heavy cream

3 to 4 scallions, chopped

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil (or non-stick spray)

Fill pot with cold water and bring to a boil, add salt, then add potatoes, cut into smaller pieces. Boil until done, drain potatoes in colander.

In separate bowl, mash potatoes with a potato masher or fork. In a pot, warm butter and heavy cream (or half and half, for fewer calories).

Add potatoes and cook until it forms a thick consistency, adding cream as needed. Add scallions and pepper and mix.

In sauté pan, warm olive oil or non-stick spray. Using a tablespoon, transfer potatoes and form pancakes using a rubber spatula.

Heat over medium flame for approximately 3 minutes or until brown, then turn.

Napa cabbage

Half head cabbage

2 tablespoons salt

6 tablespoons olive oil

Lemon, salt and pepper to taste

Chop cabbage crosswise into medium pieces, keeping stems intact.

Boil water and add 2 tablespoons of salt. Add cabbage, boil for approximately 6 minutes or until done. Drain in colander.

Spread linen dishcloth on counter, pat cabbage dry, then put in serving bowl. Season with olive oil and lemon and salt/pepper as needed.