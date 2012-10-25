Clancy to take reins as editor of S.I. Reporter

Ambrose Clancy has been named editor of the Shelter Island Reporter and will be taking the reins from Peter Boody during a brief transition period over the next few weeks.

After six years as an editor at Long Island Business News, Mr. Clancy said he was eager to join the Reporter’s staff.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the dedication, professionalism and leadership Peter Boody has brought to the Reporter over the years,” Mr. Clancy said. “I know I’ve got big shoes to fill.”

Prior to working at LIBN, Mr. Clancy was on the staff of The Southampton Press Group newspapers, was associate editor of The News-Review of Riverhead and was part of the team that launched Times/Review’s The North Shore Sun.

Honored by the New York Press Association, the Press Club of Long Island and the Fair Media Council, Mr. Clancy is the author of two books and has written for The Los Angeles Times, The Baltimore Sun, The Nation and GQ, among other publications.

“Ambrose is a true pro, someone I’ve enjoyed knowing over the years and working with in the past,” said Times/Review Executive Editor Grant Parpan. “I think he’ll be a great addition to the paper’s staff and the Shelter Island community.”

Mr. Clancy, 64, and his wife, Mary Lydon, will be moving to the Island in December. He can be reached via email at a.clancy@sireporter.com.

Mr. Boody will remain with the staff in a part-time reporting role.

“I’ve been editing weekly newspapers for 35 years,” he said, “and with the addition of the web such a big part of the job these days, I look forward to focusing more on reporting and writing. I’m proud of the Reporter and I‘m delighted Ambrose is taking my place. He is a seasoned journalist who will make the Island connection and make the paper even better.”