Photos: Send us your Sandy aftermath photos

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MEAGHAN DERN PHOTO | North Ferry operating through some of the worst conditions on Monday afternoon.
CARA LORIZ PHOTO | Bridge Street is closed with water past the pumps at Piccozzis.

 

CARA LORIZ PHOTO | South Ferry has one boat running for drivers willing to push through over a foot of water.
CARA LORIZ PHOTO | South Ferry’s west slips were designed to operate at very high tides.
CARA LORIZ PHOTO | South Ferry’s west slips were designed to operate at very high tides.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | The scene at Bridge Street late Monday morning.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | By mid-morning with a couple of hours to go before high tide, a dock in Dering Harbor behind Bridge Street was already underwater.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | The North Ferry during high tide this morning.
CARA LORIZ PHOTO | New rapids over Sylvester Manor’s landbridge.