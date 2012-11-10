Blotter: One arrest, four tickets on Island this week

Matias R. Pribor, 19, of Bernardsville, New Jersey was driving on North Menantic Road on Sunday, October 7 at about 2 a.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to stay in lane and to keep to the right. He was subsequently arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs/alcohol, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and unlawful possession of alcohol. Mr. Pribor was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on cash bail of $750.

SUMMONSES

Four tickets were issued during the week — one for allowing a person under the age of 16 to operate an ATV, one on New York Avenue for failure to stop at a stop sign and two on North Ferry Road for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and for failure to keep to the right.

ACCIDENTS

Maury F. Laspia of Shelter Island told police he was backing out of a parking space in front of the Center post office when the driver of a vehicle behind him honked the horn. Mr. Laspia suddenly put the vehicle into drive and accelerated into a post, causing more than $1,000 in damage to the front end of the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A Center caller requested an extra police patrol on October 2 when a door was found open at the caller’s residence.

Police responded to a call from a highly intoxicated person on October 2 in Cartwright. After interviewing the parties involved, no further action was taken.

Police moved a large tree limb that had fallen onto a Montclair roadway on October 3.

Following a call on October 4 about someone putting garbage in the Recycling Center dumpster without town bags, police canvassed the area with negative results.

A verbal altercation was reported at police headquarters on October 4.

On October 5, a resident complained that a trailer had been parked on her property for several weeks. Police advised her of the owner’s name and she will contact the person.

A Menantic caller reported on October 5 that smoke was coming from a chiminea. Police found a “fully exhausted fire” in a small chiminea. No violations were noted.

Two calls complaining about loud music and noise at the Dering Harbor Inn dock were received at about 2:40 a.m. on October 6. A pre-wedding party was being held on a boat; the party shut down for the evening.

Also on the 6th, loud music was reported at 10:25 p.m.; the music was coming from the Dering Harbor Inn and the manager was advised to lower the volume.

A caller reported that the operator of a motorcycle was revving its engine repeatedly over a long period of time on October 6 in the Center. The motorcyclist was gone when police arrived.

A case of petit larceny was reported in Shorewood on October 6.

Police responded to a report of harassment in the Center on October 7.

Also on October 7, police investigated a call regarding a person in a parked car in the Center. No criminal acts were noted.

On October 8, a cooler was found with empty beer cans and ice at a Center location. Owners were located who, according to the report, stated they “have not seen that cooler in years.”

Two burglary alarms were activated at residences in the Center and on Ram Island on October 5. In one case, there had been on-going problems with the alarm; in the second, the exterior doors were secured and there was no sign of any criminal activity.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm in Hay Beach on October 6, set off by a faulty sensor.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 2 and 4.

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.