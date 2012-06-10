A dream day for Whitebread race

With winds over 30 knots and waves nearing four feet, the 19th annual Whitebread ’round the whirl’ sailboat race was a sunny yet windy sailor’s dream come true.

A fleet of 130 boats came from 30 miles or more to partake in what will doubtless be one of the most memorable Whitebreads to date.

The Peconic Bay Sailing Association (PBSA) runs the event, which is a spoof of the Whitbred solo race around the world.

The Whitebread is about 36 nautical miles in length, starting in Cutchogue Harbor, circumnavigating Shelter Island and finishing in Cutchogue Harbor.

It is the last large regatta of the season held in the waters of eastern Long Island.

Read more in Thursday’s Shelter Island Reporter.