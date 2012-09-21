Town set to approve Bridgehampton Bank branch on Route 114

The Town Board of Friday was expected to grant a special permit to allow the Bridgehampton Bank to convert about 1,100 square feet of the Boltax building on Route 114 (21 North Ferry Road) in the Center for use as a brank branch with an ATM in a vestibule facing the road with shielded lighting.

The zoning code allows banks to be located in the “B” business zone, where the property is located, but they require a special permit from the Town Board.

To address a flooding problem on a neighboring property, the bank will be required to install a stormwater collection, storage and recharge system consisting of an 8-foot ring reaching down to 4 feet above groundwater close to where the current business sign for the property is located.

Among other conditions the board is expected to impose at Friday afternoon’s Town Board meeting, which a resolution granting the permit is slated to come for a vote:

• The paved area in front of the bank is to be striped to discourage parking, stopping or standing.

• ATM lighting shall be the minimum required by state law and “every effort [must be made] to minimize and focus the lighting to prevent overflow onto adjacent properties.”

• A curb cut must be removed from the existing parking area onto Duvall Avenue; parking spots must be reorganized and marked according to the approved parking plan, which provides for 19 spaces, the minimum required by the town code. They all must be kept available for use by customers, with no “inventory” belonging to business tenants blocking any of them, according to the board’s proposed resolution.

• All lighting will be compliant with “dark sky” regulations.

The bank’s lawyer has told the board that she expected work to begin on the building within a couple of weeks of the Town Board’s decision.