Studenroth to speak at annual Historical Society event today

Zachary N. Studenroth, Southampton Town historian, will be the special guest speaker at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Annual Meeting and Brunch from noon to 2:30 p.m. today at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. His topic is “Table Talk — Our History Etched in Stone.”

Mr. Studenroth is treasurer of the Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum, director of the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and a member of the Suffolk County Historic Trust Committee. He is also the historic preservation consultant to the Southampton Village Board of Architectural Review and Historic Preservation.

Mr. Studenroth has his own preservation/restoration consulting service and some of his many clients have included Old Westbury Gardens, the Queens Historical Society, Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, Museums at Stony Brook, and, closer to home, the Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee and the Shelter Island Chapter of the DAR.

Mr. Studenroth has written more than 30 historic reports on various structures from Miss Amelia’s Cottage in Amagansett to the Joseph Lloyd Manor House in Lloyd Harbor, and from the farm buildings on Gardiner’s Island to the Island’s own Smith-Taylor cabin.

Mr. Studenroth is a graduate of Middlebury College with a B.A. in art and architectural history and an M.S. degree in historic preservation from Columbia University. He is a valuable resource for historical societies, including our own, for town governments and all organizations interested in preserving history.

And those who know him and have heard him speak, say he has a delightful sense of humor as well.

Back in the present, the Historical Society will honor its Volunteers of the Year, Bernie and Phyllis Gillespie, during this annual event as well.

Visit shelterislandhistorical.org for more information.