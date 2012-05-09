Spur Ride organizers thank town for support

The organizer of the Shelter Island Wounded Warrior Spur Ride that was held on Shelter Island Sunday to raise funds for the Lt. Joseph F. Theinert Memorial Foundation presented a plaque to the Town Board at its meeting on Tuesday, thanking the town for its support for the event.

Nearly 150 people took part in the across Shelter Island Sunday morning. At the start, Mr. Rohde reminded the crowd who they were honoring.

“We’re here today because Joey’s not,” Mr. Rohde said. “Just remember Joe. That’s all we ask.”

First Lt. Theinert was killed in June 2010 by an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Afghanistan and was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart for his sacrifice. He was 24 years old.

The fundraising event Sunday included local cyclists and veterans from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan who rode with the Wounded Warriors project, which helps injured service members transition into civilian life.

Guest speakers such as Supervisor Jim Dougherty and U.S. Olympic sailor and Shelter Island native Amanda Clark attended the event and thanked the veterans in the crowd for their service.

“I had an opportunity to represent us,” Ms. Clark said to the Wounded Warriors. “But it’s nothing like the way you guys represent us.”

Riders took one of two routes on the ride, a 12-mile loop or the 25-mile journey. Along the way, volunteers offered water bottles, energy bars and bananas to the cyclists and veterans.

“I’m glad to see people pay attention to these fellas,” said James Pete Jepson, a Vietnam veteran and motorcycle rider with the Patriot Guard who helped escort the Wounded Warriors during the ride. “God bless them.”

Army Sgt. Angel Vazquez and Sgt. William Santos, who both served in Iraq, said they were happy to see the large turnout for the event.

“It’s been really great,” Sgt. Vazquez said at the rest station halfway through the ride. “I’m happy but really tired.”