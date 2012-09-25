Islanders can shred sensitive documents for free at Recycling Center Oct. 6

Commissioner of Public Works Jay Card has announced that Shelter Island residents and businesses may bring papers to be shredded for free to the Recycling Center on Saturday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., when an industrial shredding truck for destroying sensitive documents in bulk will be located next to the town’s paper baler.

This will be the second time Mr. Card has contracted to provide an industrial shredder for Islanders to uses for free. He arranged for one to be in place at the American Legion Hall for the town’s annual Green Expo in June. The cost to the town was $1,600 and the contractor was Cintas shredding.

A different company, Shred It Long Island, will be used on October 6 at a cost of $1,450, according to Mr. Card.

He said he got the idea for bringing a shredder to the Island during his election campaign for highway superintendent a year ago. He brought the shredder in “as bait” for the Green Expo in June, he said, and since then has received many requests for another chance from people who missed it.

One-hundred-gallon garbage buckets will be wheeled to the vehicles of those who have a load of papers to shred, Mr. Card explained. The buckets will be wheeled to the shredder truck, which has a mechanism to lift the bucket’s content into the shredder.

The truck brought here in June had a video monitor to show the papers as they entered the shredder and came out of it in shreds into the truck. He wasn’t sure if the Shred It truck will have that feature, he said.