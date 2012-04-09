Service tonight for former Heights fire chief Robert Hopkins

Robert W. “Hoppy” Hopkins, 63, a former Shelter Island Heights fire chief and long-time Suffolk County Fire Academy trainer and supervisor, died on Friday at the John J. Foley Skilled Nursing Facility in Yaphank.

Although Mr. Hopkins had moved from Shelter Island to Cutchogue 33 years ago, he returned to the Island frequently to maintain his friendships with members of the Shelter Island Fire Department, according to Richie Surozenski, chairman of the department’s Board of Fire Commissioners.

“Once a chief, always a chief,” Mr. Surozenski said of Mr. Hopkins. “He was just a great guy.

American Legion and Firematic services will be held Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Peter DeSanctis officiating. Interment, with U.S. Navy honors, will be at the Calverton National Cemetery.