School building's renovations more than just cosmetic

If you had been on Shelter Island School grounds this summer, you might have an idea of how extensive the renovations were to the aging building. But students and teachers returning to school Wednesday might have looked around at newly painted walls and improved lighting and wondered if that’s all they were getting for the $9.7 million bond voters approved for the project.

That’s because much of the extensive work conducted this summer is now hidden above ceiling tiles, beneath floors and behind walls, according to maintenance crew leader Mike Dunning. In a tour of the building Thursday morning he described the renovations as “like an iceberg,” where only 10 to 15 percent of the mass can be seen.

But much of what is now hidden will be felt with improved ventilation, a new generator to assure power when lines go down in a storm, clear and bright exit signs throughout the building and improvements to the building’s exterior to prevent leaks and assure stability of the structure. New lighting in the building is more cost-efficient, Mr. Dunning said.

Outside, by the playground, newly installed pavement covers more of the pipes that contribute to improving plumbing and electrical systems in the building.

Enter the lobby and you’ll be struck by decorative mosaic tile display on the floor created by students in conjunction with art teacher Stephani Sareyani. Pictures of graduating classes adorn the walls and a display case houses old yearbooks that date back to 1925.

There are also historical pictures of the school and its staff and students and Superintendent Michael Hynes is hoping that even older photos might turn up in peoples’ attics and basements that could be added to the collection.

Teacher Jack Riordan is working on video interviews with past Shelter Island School graduates and those, too, will be displayed in the lobby.

What the casual observer will see walking the hallways is that last year’s drab walls have been repainted “Shelter Island blue,” Dr. Hynes said. Besides brightening up the space, the painting gives the building a sense of unity, where it previously appeared as three different units — the middle school wing built in 1929; the elementary wing in 1950; and the high school addition in 1992.

But the area of the school where the most change has occurred this summer is the elementary wing that was literally torn down from floor to ceiling and redone this summer, Mr. Dunning said. New bathrooms were rebuilt with modern equipment.

Installation of new windows is set to start in mid October and there’s still some exterior work to be done on some rotted window lintels and bricks that need reinforcement, Mr. Dunning said.

Dr. Hynes had high praise for Mr. Dunning’s long hours of work this summer that included many nights and weekends to assure the building would be ready for students this month.

“I knew that I didn’t have a choice,” Mr. Dunning said. He credited his “dedicated staff” with making it all happen.

“In two months, it’s made a complete 180,” Dr. Hynes said.

jlane@timesreview.com