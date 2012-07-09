Sailing: Brewers place fourth at Herreshoff Nationals

Home court advantage could be everything as Bruce and Susan Brewer placed fourth — their best finish ever — in the August Herreshoff Nationals hosted for the first time by the Shelter Island Yacht Club.

The Brewers have been sailing the Herreshoff Nationals since they purchased their boat in 1994, according to Ms. Brewer. They were hoping for a top-10 finish in the races held here Aug. 17-19.

“We’re thrilled with a fourth,” Ms. Brewer said in a telephone interview.

There were 38 boats in the race.

The top three teams in this year’s race were all from the Buzzards Yacht Club in Massachusetts — the perennial host club of the national race with five venues that have shared hosting duties on a rotating basis. In first place were Chad, Charlie and Carder Demarest, followed by David and Donald Korb in second and Max Thayer and Drew Bourassa in third.

Shelter Islander Ed Bausman took home the Savvy Sailor Award to the best-scoring sailor 65 or older.

Now that Shelter Island has hosted the race, Ms. Brewer said she’s hoping it will become part of the regular rotation.

In the Herreshoff Junior races featuring only Shelter Island participants, first place went to John and Blake Sommi. Gretchen McCarthy, Aida Van der Eems and Maghus Mareneck placed second. Other winners were Jackson Ritter and Dan Reich in third; Caitlyn Cummings and Malcolm Kreigel in fourth; and Michael Benacerraf and Max Gruber in fifth.

For the full story see next week’s Reporter.