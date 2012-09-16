Slideshow: 'Real Men Wear Pink' crowd turns out on Crescent Beach to support breast cancer battlers

A good crowd heard the call for real men to wear pink at 5 p.m. Saturday at Crescent Beach to show their support for breast cancer research as well as for those who have battled the disease. See below for a slideshow from the beach.

The annual event this year particularly honored the late Teresa Montant, who fought for legislation to warn women with dense breast tissue they may need more than a mammogram to detect cancer, and her husband Towny, who continued her battle after her death last fall. He and other advocates succeeded this year in seeing a law passed and signed into law by Governor Cuomo requiring doctors to warn women who have dense breast tissue to consider further testing.

This year Peconic Plant Care Inc. loaned a boom truck for the photograph of the gatherin, which has been shot each year by Reporter photographer Beverlea Walz. It is slated to run on the front page of the September 20 edition.

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