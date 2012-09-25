Proposed Fire District budget to stay under tax cap limit

Shelter Island Fire District commissioners adopted a budget proposal Monday night that will keep taxes just under the 2 percent state-imposed cap.

At an Oct. 16 public hearing, commission treasurer Amber Williams will outline the plan that calls for spending of $826,467. That’s just $253 less than the commissioners could have spent and still stayed within the 2 percent tax cap limit, Ms. Williams told commissioners Monday night.

A month ago, the commissioners were looking at a possible $831,320 budget that would have pierced the cap, but several expenditures weren’t firm then and as a result of more targeted numbers, the commissioners were able to lower the budget proposal.

Details of the spending plan will be available for public inspection at Town Hall as of Oct. 11, Ms. Williams said. One major item includes an anticipated $50,000 for a new chief’s car. Second Assistant Chief Greg Sulahian would get the new car that would serve him through the next three years, including the year when he would be department chief. He is currently driving a vehicle that would need very expensive front end work and even then might not be viable, according to Chief John D’Amato.

Taxpayers don’t get to vote on the budget, although they do have an opportunity at the Oct. 16 public hearing to make their interests known. While the result in most districts is that the proposed budget is adopted by commissioners, there have been times in other East End districts when taxpayer comments at hearings resulted in some redrafting before commissioners adopted a budget.

For the full story on Monday night’s commissioner’s meeting, see Thursday’s Reporter.

jlane@timesreview.com