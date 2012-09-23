Photos: Sunny weekend for Greenport's Maritime Festival

Hundreds of people flocked to Greenport for the first full day of the annual Maritime Festival. After the kick-off parade and the traditional blessing of the waters, visitors enjoyed tours of the U.S. Coast Guard barque Eagle and the privateer Lynx, a display of classic, ice and small boats, a pirate show and children’s activities.

The festival continues on Sunday with a dory race, a snapper fishing contest and the popular chowder contest.

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