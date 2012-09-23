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Photos: Sunny weekend for Greenport's Maritime Festival

By kschroeder

KATHARINE SCHROEDER PHOTOS | A performance by a troupe of pirates was one of the highlights of the first day of Greenport’s Maritime Festival.

Hundreds of people flocked to Greenport for the first full day of the annual Maritime Festival. After the kick-off parade and the traditional blessing of the waters, visitors enjoyed tours of the U.S. Coast Guard barque Eagle and the privateer Lynx, a display of classic, ice and small boats, a pirate show and children’s activities.

The festival continues on Sunday with a dory race, a snapper fishing contest and the popular chowder contest.

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