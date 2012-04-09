Photos: Greenport's miniature rail road makes its final stop

For 27 years, the Peconic County Miniature Rail Road operated out of Webb Street Station in Greenport. On Sunday, the general public rode the trains for the final time.

The reason the track, which ran on summer weekends and holidays, closed to the public is two-fold, according to Frank Field, who opened the track behind his home in 1985. For starters, the cost of the public liability insurance the 80-year-old has to pay for through donations from visitors has become too costly. Then there’s also the fact that he and engineer Tony Cassone of Southold were the only volunteers left operating the trains.

“This is the whole crew right here,” Mr. Field said of himself and Mr. Cassone, 69. “Almost all the volunteers we’ve had over the years have passed away.

Mr. Field said he plans to keep the track running so it can be used by his and Mr. Cassone’s grandchildren. He can then drop the public liability insurance, which costs $4,000 per year.

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