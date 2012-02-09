Perlman hosts alumni recital tonight at Clark Arts Center

The Perlman Music Program will host an Alumni Recital at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the new Clark Arts Center on Shore Road.

The program invites alumni to return to Shelter Island as seasoned performers and professional artists in order to receive coaching from school faculty and then present a full-length recital for the community.

This concert will feature Kristin Lee on violin and John Root on piano. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling 212-877-5045 or at perlmanmusicprogram.org.