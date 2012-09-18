Peconic Baykeeper to release annual report on health of bays

Peconic Baykeeper Kevin McAllister is slated to release his 2012 report on the state of Long Island’s bays at a luncheon meeting at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge Tuesday.

Every year, the baykeeper grades the health of the bays’ habitats and fisheries, as well as algae blooms and water contamination.

At Tuesday’s meeting, he plans to honor the 40th anniversary of the Clean Water Act and unveil a new legal initiative toward protecting the health of the bays.

Check back later today for details of the report. You can read last year’s report by clicking here.