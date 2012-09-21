Most recent interments in old mausoleum were in 1980s, surprising investigators

The most recently placed remains in the Havens family mausoleum are in two side-by-side urns that show 1983 and 1986 as the dates of death for Gordon and Margaret Havens, researchers learned this week when they opened the unusual structure in the Presbyterian Church Cemetery south of Route 114.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, in cooperation with the church and the Shelter Island Historical Society, have undertaken a study of the cemetery and its monuments in order to plan for their restoration and preservation.

Permission to enter the mausoelem, which is dated 1869 and bears only the name of Albert Havens, was granted by elder Peter Vielbig of the Presbyterian Church. The purpose was to determine its condition as part of the DAR study.

It had been believed that Albert Havens was the only member of the family whose remains were ever placed in the underground crypt, which is an unusual structure for cemeteries on the East End. Records seemed to indicate no other burials there since Mr. Havens’ in 1869. But after the heavy stone lid was moved back, vaults and urns containing the remains of 15 people were found in the mausoleum, six in containers with no names indicated.

The mausoleum’s condition was found to be surprisingly good, with no evidence of major structural problems. Evidence suggested a heavy door used to be mounted in the entryway. Only the hinges and a rusted padlock remain.

More details will be reported in the September 27 Shelter Island Reporter.