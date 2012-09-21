More effective speed bump planned for Shore Road in Dering Harbor

A larger than usual crowd showed up again for the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees in Dering Harbor on Saturday, September 15. More than a dozen residents gathered in Village Hall to hear the board’s recommendations on road safety, an initial discussion of zoning setbacks for recreational uses and the announcement of the mayor’s proposed appointments for the coming year.

Mayor Tim Hogue followed up on last month’s report of the Road Safety Committee. In Committee Chair Linda Adams absence, he recommended trying out a single speed bump marketed as “The Big Bump” to address concerns that the existing are not effective.

“We can get one right away, see if we like it,” the mayor said, and then be in a position to install them along the length of the roadway next season.

He also proposed ordering, on a trial basis, red and white traffic posts to place at either end of each bump, which would discourage drivers from trying to drive around it.

More details about last week’s monthly Village Board meeting in Dering Harbor will appear in the September 27 edition of the Reporter. The story was held from the September 20 edition because of space limitation.