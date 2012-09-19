Meeting on future of Plum Island pushed back to October

The federal government’s long-awaited meeting on the future of Plum Island will be held mid-October, not late September as had originally been planned.

The U.S. General Services Administration, which recently prepared an environmental impact statement for the sale of the island, had planned to hold the meeting at Greenport High School Sept. 27 but has rescheduled it to Oct. 18. The original meeting date conflicted with Yom Kippur, Sept. 26, according to GSA representative Patrick Sciafani.

The meeting, which will be in the Greenport High School auditorium, will begin at 6 p.m., though the doors will open and GSA representatives will be on-hand beginning at 5 p.m.

The environmental impact statement is available online at plumislandny.com/DraftEIS.aspx.

The document explores several options for the island, including both a potential low-density and a high-density residential use; adapting and reusing the USDA’s animal disease laboratory on the island; mothballing the lab and not selling the island; and a conservation and preservation option.

Southold Town plans to zone the island this fall, which could limit potential future uses of the 840 acres.

Although Congress has not approved funding, plans have been introduced to replace the Plum Island lab with a new animal disease research center in Manhattan, Kan.

Written comments on the environmental impact statement will be accepted by GSA until Oct. 26, addressed to Phil Youngberg c/o John Dugan, GSA, 10 Causeway Street, Room 925, Boston, MA 02222, or by email at phil.youngberg@gsa.gov or john.dugan@gsa.gov.

byoung@timesreview.com