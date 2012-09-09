Lions Club's South Ferry cruise will honor Amanda Clark today

The Lions Club has made some changes to its popular September South Ferry cruise, making it an afternoon instead of an evening event and lowering the ticket price by half from previous years to $35 per person.

But what won’t change is the delightful trip through Shelter Island waters aboard a South Ferry vessel and a chance to dance and socialize. The cruise will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. today and will honor Shelter Island’s Olympian, Amanda Clark.

There will be light hors d’oeuvres, beverages, D.J. Tom Damiani and plenty of beautiful scenery.

Lions Club President Dr. Frank Adipietro will conduct a fun interview with Amanda about her experiences in London.

For more information call Dr. Frank at 774-9292.