Labor Day exodus: situation normal for holiday as North Ferry line backs up

Police officers were posted on Bridge Street at Chase Creek on Monday afternoon to prevent gridlock as the North Ferry line extended into the business district.

Ferry traffic was directed up Chase Avenue and left on Grand in order to approach the end of the line via Auburn and Locust avenues. Two officers at Chase and Grand controlled traffic flow so that the ferry line did not block through traffic.

The line appeared to be fast-moving and backups onto Locust were not extensive or long-lasting in early afternoon, at least.