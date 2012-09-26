Island's varsity volleyball squad makes semi-finals in their bracket at Eastport-South Manor Tournament

The highlight of the past week of play for the Shelter Island varsity volleyball team was the Eastport-South Manor Tournament on September 22, at which the girls made it to the semi-finals in the Silver Bracket and lost in a well-fought battle. For details, see the September 27 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.

A trip to Port Jefferson on September 24 yielded a somewhat ugly win, according to Coach Cindy Belt.

“While we beat them 25-21, 25-21, 25-20, it was evident that we missed libero Jayme Clark’s steadying influence on the court,” she writes in the upcoming edition of the Reporter. “Sidelined with a badly bruised thumb, she shared the coaches’ consternation as the team missed 13 serves and sloppy passing and miscommunication marred our usual confident style.”