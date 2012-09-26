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Island's varsity volleyball squad makes semi-finals in their bracket at Eastport-South Manor Tournament

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DANIEL DE MATO PHOTO | Shelter Island’s Morgan McCarthy about to make a return in the varsity volleyball team’s game at Port Jefferson on September 24.

The highlight of the past week of play for the Shelter Island varsity volleyball team was the Eastport-South Manor Tournament on September 22, at which the girls made it to the semi-finals in the Silver Bracket and lost in a well-fought battle. For details, see the September 27 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.

A trip to Port Jefferson on September 24 yielded a somewhat ugly win, according to Coach Cindy Belt.

“While we beat them 25-21, 25-21, 25-20, it was evident that we missed libero Jayme Clark’s steadying influence on the court,” she writes in the upcoming edition of the Reporter. “Sidelined with a badly bruised thumb, she shared the coaches’ consternation as the team missed 13 serves and sloppy passing and miscommunication marred our usual confident style.”