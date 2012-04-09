Highway Superintendent wants you to know importance of recycling

To protect the natural resources of Shelter Island, the town is increasing its efforts to reach homeowners and private carters about the importance of recycling.

Highway Superintendent Jay Card sent a letter to carters this month, appealing to obey town law requiring they not mix recyclables in with solid waste.

“Our town recycling center is open to receive recyclables from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 362 days a year,” Mr. Card wrote. The only times when the center isn’t operational is on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, he said.

Below is a list of materials the recycling center receives:

• Household solid waste

• Corrugated cardboard

• Mixed papers

• Plastics

• Metals

• Tires

• Mixed glass

• Batteries

• Oil

• Yard waste

• Concrete

• Hazardous waste

• Automobiles