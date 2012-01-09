Help pull a haul seine at Mashomack preserve tonight

Come to Mashomack on Saturday, September 1 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to give a hand pulling in a 300-foot haul seine and get a close look at the creatures and plants that live under the sea.

A haul can bring up striped bass, bluefish, porgies, fluke, flounder and several kinds of crab. This demonstration of a traditional East End fishing method is appropriate for the whole family and a marshmallow roast will follow the haul. Insect repellent is suggested.

This program is free for members, $5 for others. Call 749-1001 to reserve.