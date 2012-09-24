From our files: This week in Shelter Island history

10 YEARS AGO

Long delayed work begins on place for kids at landfill

Construction began at the town Recycling Center to install a well and septic system to serve a portable modular building that would function as a temporary youth center. At the time, it was intended that a more permanent site for a youth center would be developed at the Presbyterian Church on North Ferry Road. Plans for the temporary modular building called for it to also provide a training facility and meeting place for Recycling Center employees. The idea for the temporary youth center resulted after the town’s Youth Advisory Committee learned that it would be months before the church could accommodate a youth center.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, the American Legion building, which now belongs to the town, functions as a youth center.

20 YEARS AGO

Brown tide counts dip

It was a summer plagued by brown tides in Shelter Island waters and while there was a temporary dip in levels at this time 20 years ago, there was still real concern that recurring brown tides would adversely affect shellfish populations. Roughly a month before the official scallop season, there was concern that algae blooms in Coecles Harbor might hurt return of bay scallops to one of the Island’s most prolific scalloping areas.

POSTSCRIPT: This year’s concern is with red tides that result in affecting other fish populations more than shellfish.

30 YEARS AGO

Baymen forecast good scallop season

The lack of a winter kill in 1982 gave baymen reason to expect that numerous small scallops were allowed to mature and that would make for a healthy season in which scallops would be plentiful. That was a relief to the baymen who had experienced a weak season the year before.

POSTSCRIPT: Despite red tides seen in the last month in some areas, they’re not expected to adversely affect the scallop population this year, according to Suffolk County Department of Health Services officials.

40 YEARS AGO

Town muzzles loose dogs

Shelter Island tightened its restrictions on dogs back in 1972, requiring that dogs running loose without their owners be muzzled; that dogs be leashed or under direct control of their owners when not on the owner’s property; and that females in heat be confined to avoid disturbing neighbors. The passage of the law drew criticisms, mostly from pet owners, but from others who thought the new law should have required that dogs be given rabies shots.

POSTSCRIPT: In the past year, dog owners won approval to create a dog park, but before the plan could get off the ground, backers said they needed more time to plan its management and collect funds to support its creation.