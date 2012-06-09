Featured Letter: TMC Trucking provides a good service

To the Editor:

First of all, I have no intention of entering the controversy between Mr. Heinz and Mr. Cronin but I would like to comment on TMC Trucking Inc.

I am a longtime visitor to Shelter Island, having first come with my parents in the mid 1930s and since my retirement, I have been spending the month of June on the Island each year.

This past June while parking at Louis Beach, I had the misfortune of hitting a drainage grate at the wrong angle, resulting in a flat tire. I immediately contacted my provider of roadside assistance to obtain assistance in changing the tire. After some time, they called back to inform me that they were having difficulty getting anyone to take the ferry to the Island. Not knowing what to do, I had my daughter drive me to Piccozzi’s service station to see if they would know of someone to change the tire for me. But before we got there, I received a call saying that help was on the way. By the time we returned to the beach, TMC Trucking had the car up on a jack and was changing the tire.

I think it is fortunate there is such a service on the Island and I certainly appreciate the quick response by Tom Cronin of TMC Trucking.

Bill Dooley

Hellertown, Pennsylvania