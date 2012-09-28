Dougherty submits 2013 budget proposal that he says meets 2-percent tax cap

Meeting a state deadline of September 30 with time to spare, Shelter Island Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty on Friday filed his 2013 tentative town budget proposal with Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar.

Under state law, the town supervisor is responsible for preparing a tentative town budget. Announcing the submission, he said his plan meets the state-imposed 2-percent cap on annual property tax hikes.

Details of the proposal were not immediately available. Ms. Ogar said copies probably would be available by about 4 p.m. today, Friday. By law, the clerk must present the proposal to the Town Board by October 5.

A special meeting of the Town Board has been scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2 for the presentation of the proposal to the Town Board. The board’s regular work session will follow.

“This is to confirm that I delivered a 2013 preliminary town budget [state law refers to the supervisor’s initial proposal as the “tentative” budget] to the Town Clerk today – a preliminary budget that complies with the 2% property tax cap,” the supervisor wrote in an email, “notwithstanding skyrocketing health insurance costs and the town taking on the financial expense of our wonderful ambulance volunteers and their LOSAP. I have had to disappoint many of my department heads in arriving at these preliminary budget numbers, people I admire deeply for their effective efforts for the town.”

The Town Board has 51 days from September 30 to adopt a final operating budget.

The board will review the tentative proposal in a series of special meetings beginning next week. After meeting with department heads and making any changes, the board must adopt what the state refers to as a preliminary budget proposal and conduct a public hearing on it by November 8, the Thursday after the general election. After making any further revisions, the board must adopt a final operating budget before November 20.

“Our public budget discussions now begin. Fortunately my Town Board colleagues have done a wonderful job the last four years in managing our contingency, or rainy day, funds despite the terrible economy, so Shelter Island is well prepared to cope with whatever challenges lay ahead.

Jim Dougherty,

Supervisor