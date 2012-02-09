Festivities for 'Spur Ride' to aid Theinert Fund getting underway

The registration fee listed in the August 30 Reporter for Sunday’s “Spur Ride” to benefit the Lt. Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund on Sunday, Sept. 2 was only for non-riders who want to enjoy the cookout on the grounds of at the American Legion Hall on Shelter Island after the ride.

For adults, full registration for the ride and the cookout is $50 for adults, $25 for children; the cookout only is $15 for adults and $7 for children under 16. Registration and packet pick-up begins at 7 a.m. at the Shelter Island American Legion. Pre-registration is preferred and is available on line. Click HERE.

All funds benefit the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund, which is hosting its Spur Ride — so-called because it follows the Wounded Warror bike ride set for Saturday.

The Shelter Island “spur” fundraiser will takes place on Sunday, September 2 with rides of 12.5 and 25 miles. Cyclists will join with Purple Heart recipient VIPs, veterans and heroes from Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom on their trips around Shelter Island.

All proceeds go to the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund to support five scholarships and assist other organizations that support veterans and their families.

A kick-off celebration will start at the Legion Hall at 8 a.m. with all bikes on the road by 8:30 a.m. The ride will be escorted by the Shelter Island Police Department, Shelter Island Fire Department and the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club-Long Island Chapter.

The American Legion will host a community cookout to which the entire community is invited from 12 noon until 5 p.m. See fees above for the cookout only. It will feature live music by The Realm, a pig roast, turkey, hot dogs and many side dishes. The entire event is intended as a way to support a good cause in a way Islanders can close out the summer season with friends and neighbors, according to organizer Matt Rohde.

A restored former Marine Sikorsky Stinger helicopter that flew in Vietnam during the war will be arriving at Klenawicus field at about 10 a.m. and will be on static display until 5 p.m. The Legion will be running a shuttle van from the Legion Hall to the airfield for all those who want to inspect the helicopter, which is operated by Freedoms Flying Memorial, an organization based in Cutchogue.