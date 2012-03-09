Boaters: Power Squadron announces new schedule for safety classes

The Peconic Bay Power Squadron released this week a new schedule for upcoming boater safety classes and seminars. The following is a list of the events that will be offered in our area:

Seminars

Subject: Hurricanes and Boats,

Squadron: Peconic Bay

Contact: Peter Young Phone: 631-298-4326

Email: yuriyoung@optonline.net

Location: West Marine

Address: 1089 Old Country Rd

City: Riverhead, NY 11901

Start Date: SEP 08, 2012 Time: 01:00PM

Cost: FREE (Advanced Registration Required)

Subject: How to Use a Chart,

Squadron: Peconic Bay

Contact: Fred Roffe Phone: 631-728-3721

Email: froffe@optonline.net

Location: West Marine

Address: 1089 Old Country Road (Rt58)

City: Riverhead, NY 11901

Start Date: OCT 13, 2012 Time: 01:00PM

Cost: $45.00

Subject: Using GPS,

Squadron: Peconic Bay

Contact: Fred Roffe Phone: 631-728-3721

Email: froffe@optonline.net

Location: West Marine

Address: 1089 Old Country Road (Rt58)

City: Riverhead, NY 11901

Start Date: NOV 10, 2012 Time: 01:00PM

Cost: $45.00

Subject: Basic Coastal Navigation,

Squadron: Peconic Bay

Contact: Fred Smith Phone: 631-298-1930

Email: fbsmithtapman@aol.com

Location: West Marine

Address: 1089 Old Country Road (Rt58)

City: Riverhead, NY 11901

Start Date: JAN 12, 2013 Time: 01:00PM

Cost: $45.00



Advanced Classes

Subject: Seamanship,

Squadron: Peconic Bay

Contact: Larry Hynes Phone: 631-929-4369

Email: lhcruising@gmail.com

Location: George Young Community Center

Address: Rt25 and Jamesport Avenue

City: Jamesport, NY 11947

Start Date: OCT 02, 2012 Time: 07:00PM

Cost: $75.00