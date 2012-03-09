Boaters: Power Squadron announces new schedule for safety classes
The Peconic Bay Power Squadron released this week a new schedule for upcoming boater safety classes and seminars. The following is a list of the events that will be offered in our area:
Seminars
Subject: Hurricanes and Boats,
Squadron: Peconic Bay
Contact: Peter Young Phone: 631-298-4326
Email: yuriyoung@optonline.net
Location: West Marine
Address: 1089 Old Country Rd
City: Riverhead, NY 11901
Start Date: SEP 08, 2012 Time: 01:00PM
Cost: FREE (Advanced Registration Required)
Subject: How to Use a Chart,
Squadron: Peconic Bay
Contact: Fred Roffe Phone: 631-728-3721
Email: froffe@optonline.net
Location: West Marine
Address: 1089 Old Country Road (Rt58)
City: Riverhead, NY 11901
Start Date: OCT 13, 2012 Time: 01:00PM
Cost: $45.00
Subject: Using GPS,
Squadron: Peconic Bay
Contact: Fred Roffe Phone: 631-728-3721
Email: froffe@optonline.net
Location: West Marine
Address: 1089 Old Country Road (Rt58)
City: Riverhead, NY 11901
Start Date: NOV 10, 2012 Time: 01:00PM
Cost: $45.00
Subject: Basic Coastal Navigation,
Squadron: Peconic Bay
Contact: Fred Smith Phone: 631-298-1930
Email: fbsmithtapman@aol.com
Location: West Marine
Address: 1089 Old Country Road (Rt58)
City: Riverhead, NY 11901
Start Date: JAN 12, 2013 Time: 01:00PM
Cost: $45.00
Advanced Classes
Subject: Seamanship,
Squadron: Peconic Bay
Contact: Larry Hynes Phone: 631-929-4369
Email: lhcruising@gmail.com
Location: George Young Community Center
Address: Rt25 and Jamesport Avenue
City: Jamesport, NY 11947
Start Date: OCT 02, 2012 Time: 07:00PM
Cost: $75.00