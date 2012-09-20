Blotter: Thirteen tickets issue on Island this week

Three tickets were issued to motorists for failure to stop at stop signs on West Neck, Manwaring and Ram Island roads. Two tickets were issued for unlicensed operation on West Neck and Ram Island roads and two for driving with expired inspections on Manwaring and North Fork roads.

Motorists received summonses for unregistered operation on Manwaring Road, speeding (55 mph in a 35-mph zone) on North Menantic Road , one on New York Avenue for failure to keep to the right, and one each on North Ferry Road for a cellphone violation and an improper right turn.

A ticket was also issued to the owner of a dog at large on Nostrand Parkway.

ACCIDENTS

An anonymous person called police on September 15 to report a dead deer along the side of South Ferry Road. Corinne M. Wilutis of Shelter Island subsequently told police she was driving southbound on South Ferry Road when a deer ran out onto the roadway, hitting her vehicle and causing more than $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side front end.

OTHER REPORTS

A downed telephone wire was reported in the Center on September 11; Verison was notified.

A dog at large was reported in the Center on September 13 but was gone when police arrived.

A caller told police on September 14 that traffic had increased on Duvall Street and vehicles were speeding there during the times that one lane of School Street was closed. An extra patrol was requested between 7:50 and 8:10 a.m.

Police were told on September 14 that a small sailboat had washed up on a dock in Dering Harbor. The caller and police secured the boat and the owner was notified.

Police on patrol in the Heights on September 13 noticed a parked car with the keys inside but no sign of the operator. The driver subsequently called to report that the vehicle’s brakes had failed and a tow had been called for.

An extra patrol was requested in the Center on September 14 to keep an eye on a vacant house.

Upon request, police checked on a residence in Westmoreland on September 14 and found no sign of forced entry or any criminal activity.

Loud music was reported on September 14 at about 11:20 p.m. in Menantic; the area was patrolled with negative results. At 3:20 p.m. on September 15, music and noise was reported at a residence in the same area. A movie was being shown with the volume turned up very loud, according to the police. The movie ended shortly after the complaint was received.

On September 15, police responded to a report of a boat grounded off Mashomack; it had been left unattended during a falling tide.

Following a report to police from Eastern Long Island Hospital, a South Ferry Hills family reported that their dog had nipped at their child’s face when the child had accidentally fallen on the dog, startling him. All the required vaccinations were in order.

Loud music was reported at the Chequit on September 16 at 12:28 a.m.; the manager was asked to close the doors and to ask the patrons on the patio to quiet down. A second call came in to police at 2:50 a.m. and the bartender was advised to lower the volume.

Police put down an injured deer in West Neck on September 16.

A case of fraud was investigated by police on September 17.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm set off at a Ram Island residence on September 11. It was activated by an employee servicing an oil burner.

A burglary alarm at a Hay Beach home was set off in the garage while workers were putting away pool furniture.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 14, 15 and 16.

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.