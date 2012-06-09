Blotter: Rhode Island woman charged with DWAI

Pulled over for speeding and failing to stop on Grand Avenue at 2:16 a.m. on Saturday, September 1, Valentine M. Lysikatos, 26, of North Providence, Rhode Island was charged with driving while ability impaired, speeding 38 mph in a 25-mph zone and failing to stop. She was released on $100 station house bail with a ticket requiring her to appear at Shelter Island Town Justice Court.

SUMMONSES

Police issued tickets for the following infractions: failing to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road; speeding on New York Avenue, 38 mph in a 25-mph zone; driving without a seatbelt on West Neck Road; failing to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road; failing to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road; failing to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road; failing to stop at a stop sign at Smith Street and North Menantic Road; and failing to comply with a traffic control device — a weight restriction sign — on New York Avenue; failing to “use due caution when approaching an emergency vehicle” and for unlicensed operation.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported loud music coming from Camp Quinipet at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 28. An officer responded and did not notice any noise. The camp was advised that it was the second day in a row that police had received a noise complaint and a camp official said the issue would be addressed.

A caller asked for help gaining entry to her home in Silver Beach at 9:34 a.m. on August 28 but did not want any windows or doors damaged. Police were unable to gain access. The resident said she would call a locksmith.

An officer spotted a vessel grounded on a sandbar outside of Coecles Harbor at 5:59 p.m. on August 28. He explained to the party that the tide would float them off and advised them to put out an anchor and contact the police boat on Channel 16. He later saw that the boat had floated free of the bar and was getting underway.

A caller reported locking keys in a car at 5:59 on August 28. Police opened the car.

A group of people seen clamming near the Second Causeway in Coecles Harbor at 6:09 p.m. on August 28 had a valid permit.

An officer came to the aid of a caller who had driven to Jennings Point at West Neck to fish and gotten stuck in the sand at 3:06 p.m. on August 28. With the help of Camp Quinipet personnel, the officer managed to get the vehicle off the beach.

A tree was reported down in a roadway in South Ferry Hills at 10:43 p.m. on August 29. The Highway Department was notified.

A tree was reported down in a roadway in the Center at 12:04 a.m. on August 29. Police found that it was on the shoulder and broke off several branches and put out cones. Both lanes were fully passable. The Highway Department was notified.

After “a loud noise” was reported in the Heights at 2:30 a.m. on August 29, police found “loud persons” in front of the Chequit. As police stood by, all persons left the area via taxi and private van.

There was a report of loud music coming from a residence in the Center at 4:04 a.m. on August 29. Police found all windows and doors closed but the music still audible outside. It was turned down “for the evening,” according to the incident report.

A person in the Center called police at 8:39 a.m. on August 29 to report having been the victim of identity theft.

At 2:30 p.m. on August 29, an officer observed a stand-up paddle boarder without a personal flotation device. The officer explained the law requiring one and loaned the boarder one after the boarder promised to return it to headquarters.

Police on the afternoon of August 29 assisted another agency trying to locate a suspect wanted nationwide for extradition. The subject was found not to live on Shelter Island.

An officer noticed a half-sunken vessel at a mooring off Hay Beach at 3:22 p.m. on August 29. After trying to contact the owner without success, he used a gas-powered pump to refloat the vessel. The owner appeared, rowed out to the vessel and called the insurance company, which contacted a commercial tower that removed the boat for repairs.

A boat was reported in distress in Coecles Harbor at 5:30 p.m. on August 29 because its engine would not start. The marine unit towed the vessel and the three people aboard to the owner’s dock.

A carbon monoxide alarm went off in a Hay Beach house at 6:19 p.m. on August 29. Fire Department officials searched the house and found no evidence of the gas.

A domestic dispute was reported in the Center at 10:20 p.m. on August 29.

Southold dispatch received a 911 hang-up call from a residence in Hay Beach at 8:36 a.m. on August 30. Police investigated and found the property secure but no dial tone on the phone with no incoming service either. The homeowner was advised to contact the phone carrier.

On August 30 at 12:13 p.m., a caller in Silver Beach reported a person was sick and might need medical attention. Police responded and found the person apparently ill but refusing medical attention. The person and the caller were advised to call 911 if conditions worsened.

The marine unit responded to a distress call about a lost swimmer off Ram Island at 12:42 p.m. on August 29. The person was found in the water, taken aboard the police boat to the boat from which the swimmer had jumped in the water. The swimmer refused first aid and said he had not swallowed any water.

A caller requested an extra patrol of his house in the Center at 2:06 p.m. on August 30 due to possible vandalism.

A caller reported an abandoned boat at Silver Beach at 4:59 p.m. on August 30. The caller said two adults and two children in another vessel had abandoned the boat. Police took it to the impound yard.

A caller said someone from an “environmental agency” had knocked on her door in Silver Beach at 8:35 p.m. on August 30 attempting to solicit money. The caller asked if the agency was legitimate. Police advised the caller that, according to a fax received by police that day, the agency was legitimate.

AIDED CASES

The Shelter Island ambulance took five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital between August 27 and August 30.

The following reports cover the period from August 27 to August 30 except for one arrest on September 1, the only one reported by police over the holiday weekend. Other police reports for the weekend will be included in next week’s edition of the Reporter.

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.