Blotter: Aggravated unlicensed operation, petit larceny arrests

Fallas Vargas, 32, of Hampton Bays was driving on South Ferry Road on Thursday, September 6 when he was stopped at 1:13 p.m. for an equipment violation — covered lights. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving with a suspended registration and with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. Mr. Vargas was released on station house bail of $250.

William McGuire, 53, of Shelter Island was arrested on Saturday, September 8 at 5:45 p.m. and charged with petit larceny following an investigation into a complaint about stolen property. Mr. McGuire was released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket for a later date in Shelter Island Justice Court.

SUMMONSES

Motorists received 10 tickets — five for failure to stop on North Ferry, Manwaring and West Neck roads and one each for a seatbelt violation, unlicensed operation, driving without insurance, a cellphone violaton and operating a motor scooter without a helmet/goggles

Tickets were also issued for having a dog at large and for taking undersized porgies.

Boaters were given summonses for operating a jet ski at over 5 mph within 150 feet of an anchorage, operating a boat with no registration and with an expired registration and not providing a sufficient number of PFDs.

ACCIDENTS

Grace E. Kempton of Shelter Island was driving on Grand Avenue on September 1 when she hit a vehicle from behind driven by Nicholas M. Koutsivitis of Brooklyn. According to the police report, Ms. Kempton told police that Mr. Koutsivitis had slowed down but her sandal got caught on the pedal and she was unable to stop. Mr. Koutsivitis said he had slowed for pedestrians. There was over $1,000 in damage to the front of Ms. Kempton’s vehicle and the rear of Mr. Koutsivitis’.

On September 5, Martin Scheiber of Shelter Island reported that a vehicle had hit his vehicle while exiting from the Eagle Deli parking lot. Police located the vehicle at Sunset Beach; the operator, Edward F. Brennan of Sea Cliff, said he had gotten out and looked but did not notice any damage. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A South Ferry resident reported on August 31 that a boat was towing persons close to the caller’s dock and the wake was rocking the dock and boats tied up there. On arrival, police observed that the boat was more than 100 feet from the dock but the operator agreed to move to the center of the cove.

An attempted burglary was reported at a Center business on August 31.

Police investigated a sale of jewelry in Silver Beach on August 31; everything was in order.

A caller told police on August 31 that a boat was dragging anchor off Mashomack with a 13-year-old on board. The parents were called.

Loud music was reported at Sunset Beach at 1 a.m. on September 1. No problems with the noise level were noted. On September 3 at 2 a.m. there was another complaint; when police arrived the bar was closing for the evening. In another case, the volume was lowered at Sunset Beach when police responded to a call about loud music there at 12:35 a.m. on September 5.

Police responded to a verbal altercation in the Center on September 1.

A swarm of bees was reported in the vicinity of Second Bridge on September 1. Police obtained spray from the Highway Department and soaked the affected areas.

An anonymous caller told police a boat off West Neck created a large wake, almost swamping the caller’s boat on September 1. The captain was located and was advised that he was responsible for the safety of the vessel, regardless of who was operating it.

On September 1, a marine unit towed a disabled boat in the Shorewood area, loaned the operator an anchor and arranged for a commercial tow.

A marine unit responded to a VHF call about an overturned Hobie Cat in the South Ferry Channel on September 1. “A good Samaritan” assisted the owner; the boat was moved to calmer waters; and the operator loaned a PFD.

On September 1, the owner of a boat anchored in West Neck Harbor fell asleep and the boat was grounded. Police towed the boat off the beach.

Injured deer in Menantic and Shorewood had to be put down by police on September 2 and 9.

A Heights caller told police on September 2 that a seaplane had flown over her house and landed within 200 feet of her beach, cutting off a nearby boat, and then taxied to Crescent Beach. Southold marine was in the area when the plane took off and did not observe any violations, according to the blotter.

Gunshots were reported on Ram Island on September 2; the area was patrolled with negative results.

Police responded to a verbal dispute in Menantic on September 3.

On September 3, a salvage company responded to a report of an entangled anchor line in the area of a power cable near Crescent Beach.

Police were unable to locate a convertible “squealing its tires,” which had been reported in Silver Beach on September 3.

A marine unit responded to a VHF call about a sailboat aground east of Hay Beach Point on September 3.

Police responded to a dispute on September 3 in the Center involving a loud vehicle.

Goats at large in the South Ferry area were reported on September 3; the owner was contacted.

Police investigated a possible case of property theft on September 4.

Police were told by a Silver Beach resident on September 4 that someone had knocked on the door, asking for help. Police searched the area and patrolled the neighborhood with negative results.

On September 5, the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire set off when a Center resident threw a lit match into a fireplace where newspapers were being stored.

On September 5 and 9, police documented two cases, civil in nature, for the courts.

Police responded to a client/contractor dispute in the Center on September 6.

Police investigated a possible computer crime involving the use of Facebook on September 6.

On September 6, police responded to a report of unwanted phone calls.

Police will continue to patrol a Center roadway after receiving a report of a speeding motorcycle on September 6.

A Heights resident was advised by police on September 6 that damage to her property was a civil problem.

Also on the 6th, individuals were advised not to fish off North Ferry boats in violation of the no-trespassing policy.

Police responded to possible harassment by phone and to a separate report of grand larceny, both on September 7.

On September 8, a caller complained about a lawn mower being operated at 12:09 a.m. in the Center. The owner, who had been working on repairing the lawn mower, shut it down for the night.

A loud party, reported in Silver Beach on September 8 at 1:08 a.m., was moved inside.

On September 8, police responded to a complaint about a person sleeping on the premises in the Heights.

Police assisted the owner of an overturned Sunfish to bring his boat back to the north end of Brander Parkway on September 8.

Downed trees and wires were reported in Mashomack and West Neck on September 8 and 9; a limb fell on a Center Roadway during the same period.

Dogs were reported off leash on a beach in Hay Beach on September 9; according to the police blotter, they “were in control of the owner.”

A small white dog, which appeared to be deaf and partly blind, was reported at large in Hay Beach on September 9. Police returned the dog to its owner.

Police removed a bat from a Center residence on September 9.

A caller reported on September 10 that unknown persons had attempted to access his home, then left the area. A 911 call on his cellphone never reached the SIPD. Police tested 911 on his cellphone.

Five automatic burglary alarms were activated at residences in the Center, Silver Beach, the Heights and Dering Harbor on September 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10. Unsecured doors and high winds may have set off two alarms; one was activated accidentally; no problems were noted in the other two cases.

The SIFD answered a call about carbon monoxide at a Heights residence on September 8; the findings were negative and batteries were replaced.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported nine people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 9.

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.