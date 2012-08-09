27th Beach Blast cancelled due to severe weather warnings

Wades Beach was once again supposed to be the sandy scene for the Island’s biggest end-of-summer party this afternoon and evening.

But Mother Nature had different plans.

The Shelter Island Beach Blast was cancelled due to the threat of inclement weather, including a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service and a tornado watch for Long Island and New York City.

“There is no rain date,” according to a message on the event’s weather hotline. See you on a nice sunny Saturday next year.”

This year was to mark the event’s 27th anniversary, and it was to benefit the Island Gift of Life Foundation.

Read more about the event at sibeachblast.com.