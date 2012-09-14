Amanda Clark and Olympic teams at White House to meet President, First Lady

The President and the First Lady were scheduled to welcome the 2012 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams to the White House in a ceremony on the South Lawn at 10:05 a.m. today, Friday, September 14.

The Shelter Island hometown team of Amanda Clark, skipper, and Sarah Lihan, crew, who placed 8th out of 20 two-woman dinghy competitors in the 2012 Summer Olympics in England this summer, posted a photo on Facebook Saturday morning as they waited for the ceremony to get started.