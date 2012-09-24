Paramedic honored on 90th birthday for 30 years of service to ambulance squad

Ben Jones, 90 years old on Friday, September 21, was honored at the Shelter Island Town Board meeting that day for his 30 years of continuing service to the town ambulance squad. His wife Betty, a former EMT and volunteer with the squad, received a bouquet for her service and support of her husband.

According to a letter of recognition from the county’s Department of Health Services, Mr. Jones is the oldest active paramedic serving in the state of New York.

Town Board members on Friday also read town, county, state and congressional proclamations honoring Mr. Jones.

He joined the squad in 1982 as an EMT, became a paramedic in 1989, has served on the board of directors including six years as chairman and answered more than 2,800 calls, according to the town’s proclamation.

Mr. Jones also serves with an ambulance squad five months of the year in Stewart, Florida.

A profile of Mr. Jones will appear in the September 27 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.