We want to know what you thought of opening night at the RNC

Many people will offer various opinions on Tuesday night’s start to the Republican National Convention, an evening that saw speeches from former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum, presidential hopeful Mitt Romney’s wife Ann and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

For some it was an event laced with the typical political rhetoric and partisan dribble. For others it was a night full of inspirational speeches sure to fire up the GOP base.

We want to know what you thought of the event. Take our poll and leave a comment below.

How would you grade the speeches on the first night of the Republican National Convention?