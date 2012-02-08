Suffolk Times: Python found on top of woman's TV

An Orient woman woke up Monday morning to find a Burmese python staring at her from the top of her television.

“I was sleeping on my couch, which I often do at night while watching old movies,” Leslie Provatas said. “I woke up about 5:30 Monday morning with the feeling that I was being watched. I looked across the room and there was this snake looking right at me. We had an eye-to-eye moment.”

Police said they do not know where the snake came from. It has since been taken to the Southold Town Animal shelter.

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