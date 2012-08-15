Suffolk Times: North Fork Potato Chips opens sunflower maze

North Fork Potato Chips has created the area’s first sunflower maze in Cutchogue.

The local potato chip company, which is owned by Sidor Farm in Mattituck, opened the nearly 3-acre sunflower maze at the intersection of Route 48 and Cox Lane on Aug. 4.

Carol Sidor, who owns North Fork Potato Chips with her husband, Martin, said several varieties of sunflower seeds were planted in May to resemble the company’s logo.

“We use sunflower oil to make our chips,” Ms. Sidor said. “We grew two fields last year, but [Tropical Storm Irene] destroyed everything.”

The sunflower maze is open everyday at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Admission costs $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children age 3 and under.

See more photos on suffolktimes.com.