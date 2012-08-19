Suffolk Closeup: The fliers vs. the ear-plugged

“Work To Weekend In 30 Minutes,” proclaims the advertisement for Talon Air. “Fly NYC to the Hamptons in our Sikorsky Helicopter…”

What’s not mentioned in the ad is the racket of noise hitting below as the choppers cruise loud and low over Nassau County, western and central Suffolk County and the East End of Suffolk as they head to — and then depart from — eastern Long Island’s biggest noisemaker: East Hampton Airport.

It’s a Hamptons route for the select few.

I called Talon Air last week to get a price for a chopper ride to and from East Hampton. The round-trip charge for the six-passenger Sikorsky was $5,800, I was told. But it would be flying right back to the city from East Hampton, so for a return a day or more later I’d have to book a second round-trip at another $5,800. The total would come to nearly $12,000.

So, for six people, the helicopter ride from Manhattan to East Hampton and return would be almost $2,000 for each passenger. As planner and author Peter M. Wolf said at an East Hampton informational forum on aircraft noise last week, a “terribly small percentage” of people fly to and from East Hampton Airport. But “a terribly large percentage” of people on the ground are affected by the noise.

Said Mr. Wolf, it’s a “nuisance” in the “same way leaf blowers … and wild parties” are. The aircraft noise “just affects many more people.”

He said “this is not so hard” to confront — it must be “limited like any other nuisance.” There should be “hours in which flights can occur” and “strict enforcement” of curfews and other regulations. “The problem keeps getting talked about but nothing is done,” said Mr. Wolf. There’s “a problem of courage in government.”

A government official also on the panel, East Hampton Councilwoman Theresa Quigley, acknowledged that “people come here for the peace and tranquility” and that aircraft noise “interferes with that tranquility.” But, she added, so do “cars and busses.”

Mr. Wolf criticized “equating automobiles and trucks” with the aircraft traffic to and from East Hampton Airport because it involves a “small minority … under one percent” who are imposing severe noise pollution on the overall population.

With a Ph.D. in planning and many awards for his decades of work, Mr. Wolf has been a consultant to Southampton Village. His most recent book is “Land Use and Abuse in America: A Call to Action.” His remarks at a forum on August 9 could have been titled: “Aircraft Use and Abuse in East Hampton: A Call to Action.”

Most of those in attendance at the forum, which was organized by the Village Preservation Society of East Hampton, sought action. Anne Gerli of East Hampton, calling herself the the “oldest person in the room” (at 88), said she went way back as a critic of airport noise and declared “we know the problem” but it has been taking an “inordinate amount of time” for government to act.

With a different view than the other 60 people in attendance was pilot and aerial photographer Bruno Schreck. He described aircraft noise as a matter of “perception.” Mr. Schreck of Springs spoke of how, as a youngster, he regaled in the sounds of aircraft using Mitchell Field in Nassau County; and when he was in the military, he enjoyed the “thump, thump, thump” of “Huey helicopters … knowing those are our guys.” He said the noise from East Hampton Airport should be perceived as “the wealthy” coming and “making us able to be wealthy.” He then added, “I’m a pilot” who uses East Hampton Airport.

Mr. Schreck also said that flight paths should not be alternated because that only increases the number of people complaining about noise.

Was he saying that “we get used to it?” demanded the next speaker, Barry Holden of Sag Harbor,

The noise involving East Hampton Airport, the main aerial gateway of the Hamptons, is profoundly affecting people all over Long Island — and this has to stop.