Suffolk Closeup: Pushing for sewers to promote growth

A major push to expand the public sewer system in western Suffolk County is underway. Leading the drive is Wayne Horsley, deputy presiding officer of the Suffolk County Legislature, who is also chair of the legislature’s Blue Ribbon Sewer Panel.

One of Suffolk’s biggest governmental scandals of modern times involved a massive sewer project, the Southwest Sewer District. The $1 billion project (in 1970s dollars) to build a sewer system in parts of Babylon and Islip towns led to criminal indictments and convictions for corruption. It caused then-Suffolk County Executive John V. N. Klein to lose his designation for re-election in a Republican primary dominated by the sewer issue.

The U.S. government paid the lion’s share — 75 percent — of the pro-ject’s cost under a federal assistance program for sewering then available. That program is long gone.

Two major Long Island engineering firms have concluded it would now cost $2 billion to build sewers in six Babylon and Islip communities that are not part of the Southwest Sewer District. With no federal help, the average cost per resident of the proposed new sewer district would be $7,500 to $9,700 a year plus a connection fee ranging from $9,000 to $12,000, according to their study.

County Executive Steve Bellone’s office this month issued a statement announcing “a comprehensive initiative to map all waste water treatment facilities in Suffolk,” a first step for planning a sewer district, which would have to connect to a treatment facility.

Mr. Bellone — who is from Babylon, like Mr. Horsley — speaks of “the critical importance of waste water treatment to the county’s environmental and economic future.”

The statement quotes Mr. Horsley as saying: “The first step to growing our economy and protecting our environment is to expand our sewer infrastructure.”

A leading critic of any move for widespread sewering in Suffolk is Peconic Baykeeper Kevin McAllister. He says Messrs. Horsley and Bellone are “not pushing sewering for clean water. It’s about ‘build-baby-build.’”

He is centrally concerned about the emphasis on sewering as a spur for economic development in Suffolk. With sewers, the limits to growth caused by cesspool dependence vanish. “More roads, more schools, more people — the quality of life as we know it disappears — and that is what wholesale sewering would bring,” says Mr. McAllister.

Seventy percent of Suffolk residents use private cesspools to dispose of septic waste. They leach nitrates into surface waters and groundwater but new denitrification systems are now available that address that problem, Mr. McAllister notes. They can be installed at a home or business or serve a cluster of them, he adds. He believes that these systems should be required for new construction and whenever property changes hands in “sensitive areas.” They cost between $20,000 to $25,000.

These “new, state-of-the-art” denitrification systems have been shown “around the nation to do the job well of removing nitrates,” he says.

Is new sewering needed in Suffolk? “There’s probably sewering warranted in places with a high-density population on small building lots,” McAllister says. An example is the Mastic peninsula where “the high-density is killing the Forge River,” he said. “There sewering has its place.”

But otherwise “we have to be very strategic about this,” he said.

Suffolk Legislator Edward Romaine is similarly concerned. He believes Messrs. Horsley and Bellone “view development as the solution to the county’s economic problems. If development is so good, look at Queens. I think there is a tipping point on this island and Suffolk County is at a tipping point and we have to ask: how much more development is going to benefit us?”

Mr. Romaine, whose district includes Shelter Island, says that Messrs. Horsley and Bellone are “looking at this simplistically: build more sewers. But what about congestion? What about quality of life?”

Without the long-ended federal sewer aid program, how many people in Suffolk will be willing to pay close to $10,000 annually for sewer service? What about the new denitrification sytems and their use in Suffolk? How deeply are construction, building and development interests — which were all heavily involved in pushing the Southwest District — involved in this newest Suffolk sewer drive?