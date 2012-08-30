Shelter Islander headed to Democratic National Convention

Don’t expect to spot Shelter Islander Heather Reylek at next week’s Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C.

One of eight delegates tapped by Congressman Tim Bishop, she’ll be there, you just won’t be able to see her in the crowd.

“I’m the shortest one there,” joked Ms. Raylek, chairwoman of the Shelter Island Democratic Party.

Although she’s been chairwoman for more than 10 years, this is her first trip to a national nominating convention and she told the Reporter in a Thursday morning interview that she expects the schedule to be exhausting but exhilarating.

“I’m going to be learning a lot,”she said.

Each day will be filled with various caucuses throughout for the delegates and then major speeches at the Time Warner Cable Arena each evening.

Because members of the New York delegation are staying at a hotel about a half hour from the convention center, Ms. Raylek doesn’t expect to be able to get back to the hotel between sessions, she said. She had tried to book her own reservations immediately after being tapped a few months ago by Mr. Bishop to be a delegate, but the Democratic Party had put a freeze on all area hotels and then assigned them to various delegations, she said.

She says she’s most looking forward to President Barack Obama’s acceptance speech next Thursday night. Weather permitting, that will occur at the larger outdoor Bank of America Stadium.

Ms. Reylek also has high expectations for First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech and a speech from former President Bill Clinton.

Ms. Reylek will be attending a caucus on women’s issues, including the party’s pro-choice agenda and her husband Bob Reylek plans to attend a small business caucus. He’s not a delegate, but the caucuses are open to the public.

Mr. Reylek is also attending a caucus on voting rights. That has been a hot topic this year, with several states adopting various requirements for voter identifications. Democrats maintain that it’s an effort by Republicans to keep down the number of voters they believe would favor Mr. Obama. Republicans argue that it’s simply a means of assuring that only those who are legally allowed to vote are able to cast ballots.

The Reyleks were due to leave Shelter Island Friday morning and drive to North Carolina with a stop Friday night in Virginia.

Ms. Reylek said they will attend CarolinaFest 2012 this weekend, featuring a number of top name performers, including James Taylor.