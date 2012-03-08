Island's own Amanda Clark tied for fourth after first two Olympic races

Shelter Islander Amanda Clark and her racing partner Sarah Lihan are in a fourth-place tie following their first two Olympic Women’s 470 sailing races this morning off the coast of Weymouth, England.

The U.S. sailors are tied with the Netherlands, one point behind Israel and New Zealand, who are tied for second place. Host nation Great Britain leads the way.

Team Go Sail was 3 minutes, 20 seconds behind first-place the Netherlands, which was followed by New Zealand and Israel in the first race.

Team Go Sail then placed third in the second race.

They were 1 minute, 6 seconds behind the first-place team from Great Britain. A German team was in second place.

The women are slated to sail twice a day today, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Then the top 10 teams will compete in the medal race next Friday morning.

You can watch the races at www.nbcolympics.com

Visit the Shelter Island website at sireporter.com for results throughout the week.

jlane@timesreview.com