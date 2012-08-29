Shelter Island School ready for opening after summer of upgrades

When approximately 240 students walk through the doors of Shelter Island School on Wednesday, they’ll notice some changes to the building and some less noticeable that will make their study space more convenient and comfortable.

Superintendent Michael Hynes said he thinks the enrollment will be the same or slightly below the previous year’s enrollment. What he does expect is fewer kindergartners. There are nine or 10 kindergarten students enrolled, when there are generally about 20, he said.

It was a busy summer as contractors tackled major projects from asbestos removal and installation of a new generator to improve ventilation, lighting, new tiling and painting as well as work on the exterior of the building. The work was funded through a $9.7-million bond that voters approved last May.

There’s still work to be done this fall but it won’t interrupt classes, John O’Connor of McClave Engineering told the Board of Education at its meeting Monday night. McClave has functioned as general contractor on the project. Heating and air condition, new windows and some door replacements are on the list in the weeks ahead.

But one part of the project planned this summer — replacement of a water tank — had to be delayed until next summer because of Suffolk County Department of Health Services regulations, Mr. O’Connor said. He described the regulations as “difficult” and said officials there, “are not very cooperative.” He did not give details and was not present after the meeting for questions.

While asbestos abatement was a major undertaking this summer, students and staff were never in any danger because the asbestos wasn’t airborne, Mr. O’Connor said. It posed an unexpected problem only when old carpeting was pulled up this summer to be replaced. Workers found that the glue that had been used to hold down the rug contained asbestos, adding further work to the abatement program.

As often happens in cash-strapped school districts, building maintenance is scrapped in favor of other spending, Mr. O’Connor said. The middle school wing was built in 1929, the elementary wing in 1950 and the high school added in 1992. Foul weather and water leaks are the “worst” enemies to the structure, followed by ordinary wear and tear, he said. That’s why so much work had to be undertaken this summer, he said.

The fact that the school is the town’s main emergency shelter in the event of a major storm or other disaster made a new generator and other electrical and plumbing work critical, Mr. O’Connor said. There were major upgrades to the building’s electrical system to accommodate today’s needs, including the ability to support computers, he said. Also, water shut off valves have been installed so that, if a leak occurs, the entire building’s water system doesn’t have to be shut down.

The elementary wing has newly renovated bathrooms and classrooms and hallways are newly painted. There are fresh ceiling and floor tiles and updated cubbies that replace outdated lockers. The use of space has been rearranged in that wing as well, he said.

In both the elementary and middle school wings, there was interior construction necessary to fix frames and lintels for windows that will be replaced this fall.

A fresh air exhaust system was installed in the nurse’s office and copy area and in the gym. Floors in the gym were stripped and redone.

And in the cafeteria and science labs, there’s a new hot water heating system and new propane tank.

Throughout the school, there are bright new LED lights for illumination and exit signs.

Before the contractors leave the project, there will be some work on the masonry and the exterior of the building will be cleaned and sealed to protect against future water damage.

For more on school board actions, see Thursday’s Reporter.

jlane@timesreview.com