Shelter Island Reporter editors to step down but remain on staff

Reporter editor Peter Boody and community news editor Archer Brown have both announced they will be stepping down by the end of the year but will continue working part-time on the news staff.

Mr. Boody most recently has edited the Reporter since April 2011, when he stepped in after Cara Loriz left to work at Sylvester Manor. Previously he had edited the paper between 2000 and late 2006.

“I love the Reporter and Shelter Island,” he commented, “but I want to reduce my workload after having edited weekly newspapers for most of the past 35 years. Editing the Reporter is not the cozy little job one might expect at a small weekly in a small town. I’m proud of my work here but I’m ready to cut back a little.”

Ms. Brown joined the Reporter staff in 1999. After a long career in the non-profit sector before coming to Shelter Island in 1998, she is looking forward to a second semi-retirement in 2013 with fewer hours, she said. In recent years, her part-time job has included editing the Around the Island section, handling police, court news, and Village of Dering Harbor meetings as well as proofreading and copy editing.

“Working on Around the Island has been a great way to connect to the community,” she said, adding she hoped her Island successor will enjoy and value that as much as she has.

Times/Review Newsgroup Publisher Andrew Olsen commented, “We respect Peter and Archer’s desire to reduce their day-to-day roles and are excited to have them continue as part of the Reporter team. Our transition plan, which will take place over the next several months, will focus on blending tradition with producing award-winning journalism in print, on the web and mobile.

“We just launched the Reporter E-Paper for subscribers that will allow instantaneous digital access to the entire paper on your computer, tablet or phone.”

Times Review Executive Editor Grant Parpan is conducting a search for candidates to fill the two positions.