Shelter Island Historical Society hosts 'One Day in History'

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s annual One Day in History family fair is one of the highlights of the summer.

This year’s event, “Celebrating Our Agrarian Past,” will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today on the Society’s Havens House grounds.

There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, sing-along, hay and Model-T rides, a vintage quilt exhibit, ice cream churning and much more.

Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for children. Dress like a farmer and get $1 off your ticket! Call 749-0025 for more information.