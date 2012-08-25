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Around the Island

Shelter Island Fire Department Country Fair set for this afternoon

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Head over to the Center firehouse today for the 32nd annual Fire Department Country Fair.

Between noon and 4 p.m. there will be something for everyone … a pig roast, turkey, sausage and peppers, kielbasa, as well as hot dogs and burgers with all the accompaniments.

Kids can enjoy the “bouncy” slide, an array of games and a tour of the firehouse and the trucks.

There will be music by Joe Lauro’s band and  a food raffle sponsored by Fedi’s Market.

For more information call 749-1970.