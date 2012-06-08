Rubber duckies to race for Chamber of Commerce on August 19

No, there won’t be real live ducks waddling around the streets of Shelter Island when the Chamber of Commerce holds its first-ever “duck race” later this month. But there will be little rubber duckies floating up Chase Creek, dropped into the water from the south side of First Bridge to drift on the outgoing tide to the finish line at the mouth of Dering Harbor.

The sponsor whose duck gets to the line first — after about a 15-minute drift with the tide — will be awarded 10 percent of the event’s proceeds. Second- and third-place winners will receive 5 and 2.5 percent, respectively.

The Chamber fund-raiser, in which contestants will sponsor a rubber duck for $20, will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 19, though contestants must arrive by 1:30 p.m.

Duck sponsorships can be purchased on the Chamber’s website, shelterislandchamber.org, using a PayPal account; by calling the Chamber at (631) 749-0399; in person at the Shelter Island Hardware Store; or by mail at P.O. Box 598, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

For more details on the event, see the August 9 edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.